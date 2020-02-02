Man Dies After Being Shot During Argument Over Super Bowl in Fresno

A man died after being shot during an argument with another man over the Super Bowl in Fresno, police said Sunday.

The gunman walked up to a home having a barbecue around 11:50 a.m. Saturday and started arguing with a man in his 20s over the game, the Fresno Police Department said.

The argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim in the abdomen with what police described as a makeshift weapon, KTLA sister station KRON4 in Fresno reports.

The victim was taken to a hospital for surgery but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, described as a homeless man in his 30s, was later arrested with the help of witnesses.

Officers were still looking for the weapon Sunday morning.

Authorities did not identify the victim or the gunman and no further details were available.