Man Killed, Another Wounded in Compton Shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Compton Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Poinsettia Avenue about 9:25 a.m., the department said in a news release.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Homicide detectives were responding to the area to investigate the shooting, the Sheriff’s Department said.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities provided no description of the gunman and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.