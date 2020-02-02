Menifee Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Inglewood Man in Moreno Valley

Detectives arrested an 18-year-old Menifee man Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Inglewood man in a residential neighborhood in Moreno Valley the previous day, officials said.

Darren Peter Zesk was booked on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which took place just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 16500 block of Century Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials and county booking records.

Massai Cole of Inglewood died in the alleged attack, sheriff’s Sgt. Richard Carroll said.

Deputies responded to a call reporting an “assault with a deadly weapon” when they encountered Cole, who had was suffering from gunshot wounds, the sergeant said. Paramedics ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

“The investigation revealed 18-year-old Darren Peter Zesk, a Menifee resident, was responsible for Cole’s death,” Carroll said in a written statement.

Zesk was taken into custody about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, just over 24 hours after the fatal shooting, booking records show.

No information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or a motive were released.

Bail for Zesk was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Wednesday in Riverside County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Investigator Trudaeu at 951-955-2777.