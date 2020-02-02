Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, February 2nd, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Happy February!

This new month brings new adventures and new experiences. (Some of them are FREE!) Here are some suggestions on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy!

-0-

Photo L.A. 2020

Barker Hanger

3021 Airport Avenue

Santa Monica

photola.com

In Santa Monica at Barker Hangar, the 28th edition of Photo L.A. It’s the longest running international photographic art fair on the West Coast. The sweeping 35,000 square foot event space hosts more than sixty local and international galleries and dealers, individual artists, and more. The Photo L.A. experience begins today at 11am.

-0-

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

http://www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast!

As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over and their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.

-0-

It’s February! It’s Black History Month!

U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller

Pearl Harbor Hero

Navy Cross Recipient

“Fighting on the Home Front”

Heroes Hall OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

ocfair.com/event

-0-

It’s February! It’s Black History Month!

39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

The 39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia, which is a celebration of all facets of Black life.

This exhibition is FREE!

-0-

It’s February! It’s Black History Month!

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Lead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. The wardrobe was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors. The brand became hugely popular.

This is the first exhibition to examine the groundbreaking work of African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker.

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

-0-

It’s February! It’s Black History Month!

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.org

Also at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

-0-

Otter Bowl VI

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 590 3100

AquariumofPacific.org

The Aquarium of the Pacific proudly to present its “Sixth Annual Otter Bowl” February 2, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Watch as the Aquarium’s Sea Otters vie for the championship at Otter Bowl VI. The fast paced action includes collecting footballs made out of frozen clams and retrieving enrichment toys. There will be lots of eating and playing going on during this big game as the sea otters compete.

The game starts during the 4:00 p.m. Sea Otter Show in the Northern Pacific Gallery and an Aquarium educator will be calling the play-by-play action. At 3:30 p.m., the Sea Otters will be in their “locker room” as the Aquarium’s animal experts prepare the “field” for Otter Bowl VI.

Visitors can receive discounted admission on February 2 after 3:00 p.m. Admission will be $19.95 per person from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-0-

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection

Bruce Meyer Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Hetfield

Best known as a co-founder, songwriter, singer, and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica, James Hetfield also has gained recognition in the automotive world for his unique collection of entirely bespoke vehicles. While the vast majority of collectors acquire vehicles by purchasing pre-existing examples, Hetfield elected instead to build his from scratch, channeling creativity often reserved for his music into the production of rolling sculptures.

Hetfield, a lifelong car enthusiast, has described seeing cars in the same way he sees music: as forms of freedom and expression that convey the passions of their creator. At once classic and modern, Hetfield’s vehicles assert both a reverence for history and a disregard for convention, standing collectively as a testament to the musician’s distinctive personality and artistic energy.

-0-

“Alternating Currents: The Rise and Fall of Electric Vehicles ”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

http://www.Petersen.org/alternating-currents

Also at the Petersen Automotive Museum, we learn interest in electric vehicles dates back to…the 1900s!

Wow! Who knew? We can learn about the 1915 Detroit Electric as well as what led to the decline and the current renewed interest in electric vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit “ALTERNATING CURRENTS: THE RISE AND FALL OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

Fascinating!

-0-

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and J. Ruiter.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

-0-

Hollywood Dream Machines

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Also at the Petersen, “Hollywood Dream Machines”, the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world.

-0-

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. The deadline is April 30th, 2020. Winners will be announced in May of 2020. Proceeds benefit The National Guard Educational Foundation.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series on THE HISTORY CHANNEL (www.history.com) that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars.

-0-

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

Don’t call this a thrift shop! Call it an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of money. This is the brand new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach.

All proceeds from the sales at this beautiful and well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-000-