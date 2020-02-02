Victim Wounded, Suspect Killed in Shooting at Canyon Country Liquor Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man died and another was wounded when gunfire erupted at a Canyon Country liquor store late Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 8:20 p.m. at a store in the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road, just east of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Tracey Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

One man, described by officials as a "suspect," was pronounced dead at the scene, Koerner said. A second man, described as a "victim," was wounded.

Few details were initially available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

