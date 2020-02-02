Victim Wounded, Suspect Killed in Shooting at Canyon Country Liquor Store

Posted 10:24 PM, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 10:45PM, February 2, 2020
Data pix.

One man died and another was wounded when gunfire erupted at a Canyon Country liquor store late Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies respond to the scene of a shooting in which a victim was wounded and a suspect was killed at a Canyon Country liquor store on Fab. 2, 2020. (Credit: Austin Dave)

Deputies respond to the scene of a shooting in which a victim was wounded and a suspect was killed at a Canyon Country liquor store on Fab. 2, 2020. (Credit: Austin Dave)

The shooting took place about 8:20 p.m. at a store in the 19900 block of Golden Valley Road, just east of Sierra Highway, according to Deputy Tracey Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau.

One man, described by officials as a "suspect," was pronounced dead at the scene, Koerner said. A second man, described as a "victim," was wounded.

Few details were initially available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.