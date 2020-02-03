× 20 Firefighters to Return to California Wednesday After 1 Month Battling Deadly Australian Wildfires

Twenty veteran California firefighters are coming home Wednesday after spending nearly a month battling the deadly Australian wildfires, authorities said Monday.

The seasoned Angeles National Forest crew deployed from Los Angeles in January and have spent several weeks helping Victoria firefighters as they worked to suppress the massive fires that have burned millions of acres across the country, killed at least 30 people, destroyed thousands of homes and had a devastating effect on wildlife.

“All of us on the forest, and I know their families are proud of the hard work our dedicated firefighters accomplished while in Australia,” Angeles Fire Chief Robert Garcia said in written statement. “We look forward to hearing and learning from their experiences while abroad.”

The handpicked firefighters from the Angeles National Forest were all described as leaders in their units with more than 100 years of collective experience.

They were among dozens other American firefighters who were sent to Australia this fire season. Some arrived to cheers at Sydney’s international airport back in January.

The United States has previously sent firefighters to Australia, which has also been sending firefighters to the U.S. for years, according to the Forest Service.