Americans Fleeing Coronavirus in China to Fly Into Miramar Marine Base in San Diego

Some of the Americans fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China will fly into a San Diego military base this week, congressional leaders announced Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Rep. Scott Peters, who represents San Diego’s 52nd Congressional District, the group will arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and be quarantined for 14 days to ensure they do not pose a health risk to the public. The statement initially said passengers would arrive Monday, but Peters’ staff has since said the arrival date and number of passengers are unknown.

“I will continue to monitor the situation closely, and I am requesting a public briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Peters said in the statement.

U.S. health officials declared a public health emergency Friday and requested that military facilities, capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms, be used to accommodate those who might need to be quarantined.

