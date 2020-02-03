Black History Month: Hidden Figure – U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Black History Month! Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at Heroes Hall to learn about “Hidden Figure” U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorrie” Miller. He manned anti-aircraft guns during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 for which he had no training and tended to the wounded. His heroic acts garnered the Navy Cross, the third highest honor awarded by the Navy at the time. He was the first African American to receive the special medal and special recognition.

Nearly two years after Pearl Harbor, he was killed in action when his ship Liscome Bay was sunk by a Japanese submarine during the Battle of Makin.

January 19, 2020, the U.S. Navy announced that the U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier CVN-81 will be named after him. It’s a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier scheduled for construction in 2023 and launched in 2028.

