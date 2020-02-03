× Calling It ‘Failed Utility,’ California Lawmaker Proposes State Should Take Over PG&E

A state lawmaker is making a move to turn Pacific Gas & Electric into a public utility, a potentially dramatic shift that would end decades of corporate control over California’s largest power company.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said Monday that he would introduce legislation this week aimed at revoking the 115-year-old company’s authority to serve its territory and directing the state to assume control.

“PG&E is a failed utility with a track record of prioritizing profits over safety,” Wiener said in a statement. “It’s time for a new start: A utility focused not on Wall Street and shareholder profits, but rather on safety, reliability, affordability, and ratepayers.”

State officials have spent months mulling the possibility of taking over the troubled utility. But Wiener’s promised bill would probably be the first formal proposal to do so.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.