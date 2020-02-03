Fire Destroys Working Wardrobes Nonprofit Organization in Irvine

A fire at a commercial building over the weekend destroyed Working Wardrobes, a nonprofit in Irvine.

The organization works with men and women alike to find clothes for new chapters in their lives and helps them with skills like writing a resume.

CEO Jerri Rosen said the Working Wardrobes will need help from the public to rebuild after the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Those wishing to donate can visit the organization's website.

