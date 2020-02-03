Former DHS Officer Pleads No Contest In Connection With DUI Crash That Killed Man, Injured Woman in Pomona

A former U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer pleaded no contest in connection with a 2017 DUI crash that killed a man and injured his wife in Pomona, officials announced Monday.

Luis Angel Ureno, 29, pleaded to one count each of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence, and driving with a .08 % blood alcohol content causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 18, 2017 when Ureno was speeding on the 10 Freeway in Pomona and crashed into the back of another car driven by Hector Espinoza, 42, officials said.

Espinoza was killed and his wife, Roxana Pena Beltran, suffered major injuries.

Ureno was a DHS officer at the time of the crash.

He had previously pleaded not guilty and faced nine years in prison. Under a negotiated plea agreement, Ureno is expected to be sentenced to three years in prison at a March 2 hearing, officials said.

The crash was investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

34.055103 -117.749991