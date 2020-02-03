× How to Get Bestselling Books Delivered to Your Kindle Free

First place to look, Amazon’s Top 100 Free in the Kindle store. These books are totally free and can easily be sent to your Kindle for reading. There are some gems here, but the selection is heavy on the romance novels.

Better yet, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get one Kindle book for free each month through a program called First Reads. Pick from categories including thriller, suspense, non-fiction and even children’s books.

Elsewhere on the web, Project Gutenberg has one of the largest collections of free ebooks online. You’ll find mostly classics here. Good for required reading in middle and high school. Check out their Top 100 list for ideas on what to download.

If you’re looking for something to listen to, check out Open Culture. The website has over 1,000 free audio files you can load onto your phone or player. Again, the selection here is mostly classics.

If you want something more contemporary, Audible has a section of free listens. Some are better than others, but you’ll likely find something of interest and you don’t need to pay anything to download, but you will need to create an account first.

In my experience, the best way to get free ebooks and audio books is an app called Libby.

The app helps you borrow from your local library and will even help you get a library card instantly, if supported.

The selection is amazing: pretty much any book you can think of. Just be prepared to wait for the most popular titles. Keep in mind, these are loans, similar to the way you would borrow a book at your local library. You only have a certain amount of time to read and renewals and extensions depend on the book and the library.

The best part of the Libby app is that you can link up your Kindle. Then, you can send books to your reader in just a click.