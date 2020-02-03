× Gunman Sought in Fatal Shooting of 21-Year-Old Man at Perris Gas Station

Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot another man dead at a gas station in Perris over the weekend, deputies said Monday.

The gunfire was reported just before 8 p.m. Sunday outside the Arco at 268 E. Fourth St., according to Riverside County sheriff’s officials and video from the scene.

Deputies responded within minutes and found a wounded man on the ground. First responders were unable to revive the man, and he died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities identified the deceased as Gelder Funes-Lopez, 21, of Temecula.

Footage from the scene showed Funes-Lopez’s body came to rest near a gas pump outside the station. A silver Nissan sedan was parked nearby, within an area taped off for investigation, but it did not appear to have any damage from bullets.

Investigators combed the area for the shooter but no one was found. Deputies have yet to compile a suspect description.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact sheriff’s homicide investigator Navarrete at 951-955-2777.