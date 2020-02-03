‘In the Flo’ Author Alisa Vitti on Using the Cycle Syncing Method to Feel Better

Alisa Vitti joined us live with tips from her new book “In the Flo - Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life.” For more information on the book, you can visit her website. You can also download the MyFlow Period Tracker App. For more info on that, you can visit their website.
