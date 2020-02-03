× Kobe Bryant Was Composed at Final Game as He Coached His Daughter’s 8th Grade Team

Joe de Vera couldn’t help but notice the composure coming from Kobe Bryant’s bench.

On Court 4 inside the Mamba Sports Academy on Jan. 25, the Black Mamba himself was coaching his daughter Gianna’s eighth-grade club team.

A guest coach on the opposing team, de Vera had only heard stories of the man whose motivational tactics had become the stuff of myth, whose emotions were plastered on his sleeve for the better part of a 20-year career with the Lakers.

But what de Vera saw that day was something different: The five-time NBA champion wore a black tracksuit and earnest grin. Even as a close game came down to the wire, he hardly stood up and never came close to a shout. While the hundreds of spectators huddled around the hardwood got riled up, Bryant remained relaxed.

