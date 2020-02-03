× LeBron Says He Was Thinking of His Own Daughter When He Picked Gianna Bryant’s Number for All-Star Game

When the NBA decided to honor Kobe Bryant’s memory in the All-Star game Feb. 16 in Chicago, part of its plan was to have one team’s players wear No. 2, which Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, and the other team’s players don No. 24, Kobe Bryant’s number in the latter part of his career.

The league asked the Lakers’ LeBron James, who was voted an All-Star team captain along with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, which number he would like his squad to wear, and he picked No. 2.

James explained why Monday with one word.

“Zhuri,” James said, referring to his 5-year-old daughter.

