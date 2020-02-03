LeBron Says He Was Thinking of His Own Daughter When He Picked Gianna Bryant’s Number for All-Star Game

Posted 6:27 PM, February 3, 2020, by
LeBron James holds his daughter Zhuri James during an event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 4, 2018. (Credit: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

LeBron James holds his daughter Zhuri James during an event at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 4, 2018. (Credit: Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

When the NBA decided to honor Kobe Bryant’s memory in the All-Star game Feb. 16 in Chicago, part of its plan was to have one team’s players wear No. 2, which Gianna Bryant wore on her youth team, and the other team’s players don No. 24, Kobe Bryant’s number in the latter part of his career.

The league asked the Lakers’ LeBron James, who was voted an All-Star team captain along with the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, which number he would like his squad to wear, and he picked No. 2.

James explained why Monday with one word.

“Zhuri,” James said, referring to his 5-year-old daughter.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.