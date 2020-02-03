× Man Fatally Shot in Pomona: Police

A man was fatally shot in Pomona Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. along the 2000 block of South San Antonio Avenue, Pomona Police Cpl. Daniel Pinkosky told KTLA.

Responding officers found the man at the scene and the victim was declared dead.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Video from the scene showed the victim’s body covered with a sheet in front of a home in the area.

Police cordoned off the area as detectives were taking pictures of the scene and looking for clues, the video showed.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.