Suspected Drunk Driver Strikes, Kills Man Who Was Walking on 210 Fwy in Highland

A man was killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while walking on the 210 Freeway in Highland, authorities announced Monday.

Vincent Williams, 28, of San Bernardino was driving a 2016 white Lexus at approximately 1:23 a.m. Saturday, when he struck the pedestrian, according a news release from the California Highway Patrol.

He was driving at approximately 70 miles per hour, westbound on the 210 Freeway, east of Highland Avenue, officials said.

Due to the time of the collision and the pedestrian’s dark clothing, the Lexus collided with the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to CHP.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian is being withheld pending identification and notification to his family.

Anyone with information can call the San Bernardino CHP Area office at 909-383-4247.