NorCal Deputy Shot During Ambush but Saved by Body Camera: Officials

Investigators continued to search Monday for a gunman who ambushed and shot a deputy in the Bay Area last week, according to KTLA sister station KRON in San Francisco.

Deputy Sukhdeep Gill was injured in last Friday’s incident but spared any serious wounds as a bullet hit the body camera he was wearing over his armor, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Gill was standing outside his patrol vehicle, parked in a turnout on Uvas Road, when another sedan pulled up around 10:30 p.m., authorities said. The location is in the foothills west of Morgan Hill, between Gilroy and San Jose.

The car had its headlights off as it drove close to the deputy, who was alone at the time. Officials say the driver fired multiple shots at Gill, one of which hit the bodycam.

Gill returned fire, and the gunman’s vehicle fled. A subsequent search of the area failed to turn up any suspects.

The deputy was treated for an injury and later released. It’s unclear whether the person who ambushed him was wounded.

Authorities have yet to compile a description of the shooter, but they said the car involved was a silver four-door from the 2000s, possibly a Honda.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was an unprovoked, premeditated attempt to kill a law enforcement officer.

Gill, a five-year veteran of the force, is a practicing Sikh and wears a turban, according to KPIX in San Francisco. Sheriff’s officials told the TV station they’re still investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime or a crime of opportunity against law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Joe Piazza at 408-808-4510, or the sheriff’s investigation unit at 408-808-4500.