Powerful Winds Batter SoCal, Toppling Trees With up to 70 MPH Gusts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winds gusting up to 70 mph uprooted trees across Southern California early Monday, causing damages and posing risks to commuters and residents in the region.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the L.A.-area mountains, the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, and the valley communities of Ventura County. They warned that gusts 50 to 70 mph were likely in those areas.

"Isolated gusts of 80- 90 mph are expected along the I-5 Corridor and the Santa Ynez Mountains and foothills," NWS said in a statement. "All remaining areas will see gusts from 35 to 55 mph."

The San Gabriel Valley, the western L.A. Basin and the Los Angeles International Airport could see gusts up to 50 mph, according to forecasters.

Large debris and toppled trees have been reported in residential areas in the San Fernando Valley, including Porter Ranch, Reseda, Panorama City and Arleta. On the westbound 118 Freeway, a downed tree blocked the No. 4 and 5 lanes.

Lyft driver Joe Hernandez said he had a passenger in the car when he struck the tree.

"It’s almost like it came out of nowhere," he said. "I was the first one to hit it, I guess. It felt like we went through a bale of hay or something."

The high wind warning remains in effect through noon on Monday.