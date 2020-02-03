× Remains of Kobe Bryant, 5 Others Killed in Helicopter Crash Released to Families

The remains of six of the nine people killed in last week’s helicopter crash, including Kobe Bryant, have been released to their families, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon and others who were flying to a girls’ basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The chopper took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County midmorning and encountered heavy fog en route to Camarillo Airport. The conditions were bad enough that the LAPD’s Air Support Division grounded its helicopters and didn’t fly until later in the afternoon, department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, 50, of Huntington Beach, was worried enough to ask flight controllers to keep track of them. As he approached the hills of Calabasas at 150 mph, the tower radioed him, saying he was too low to be seen on radar.

