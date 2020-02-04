Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson is live in downtown Los Angeles to explore the 28th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. This exhibition features more than 100 costumes from 29 films including the Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design.

Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design:

*The Irishman

*Jojo Rabbit

*Joker

*Little Women

*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Free!

28th Annual Exhibition

Art of Motion Picture Picture Costume Design

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com