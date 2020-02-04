28th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

Posted 8:50 AM, February 4, 2020, by and , Updated at 08:53AM, February 4, 2020
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

Gayle Anderson is live in downtown Los Angeles to explore the 28th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. This exhibition features more than 100 costumes from 29 films including the Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design.

Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design:
*The Irishman
*Jojo Rabbit
*Joker
*Little Women
*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Free!

28th Annual Exhibition
Art of Motion Picture Picture Costume Design
FIDM Museum & Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.