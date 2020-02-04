Gayle Anderson is live in downtown Los Angeles to explore the 28th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design. This exhibition features more than 100 costumes from 29 films including the Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design.
Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design:
*The Irishman
*Jojo Rabbit
*Joker
*Little Women
*Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Free!
28th Annual Exhibition
Art of Motion Picture Picture Costume Design
FIDM Museum & Galleries
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com