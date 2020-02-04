3 Children Among 9 Dead After Shooting at Video Game Arcade in Mexico

Posted 11:31 AM, February 4, 2020, by

Four gunmen shot to death nine people at a video game arcade in western Mexico, and among the dead are three children aged 12, 13 and 14.

Prosecutors in the state of Michoacan say Monday’s attack left two other people wounded.

The attackers were apparently searching for specific targets, but then opened fire indiscriminately on customers.

Two of the victims were aged 17 and 18. The attack occurred in the city of Uruapan, where drug cartel turf wars have cost scores of lives.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.