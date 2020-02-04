Angel Stadium to Host Memorial Service for O.C. College Coach, His Family Who Died in Calabasas Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A public memorial service for the three members of the Altobelli family who died in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and four others will be held on Monday at 4 p.m. in Angel Stadium.

John Altobelli, 56, who spent the last 27 years as the baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, died in the crash along with his wife, Keri, 46, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa.

“Needless to say, there will be plenty of room,” Tony Altobelli, John’s younger brother and the sports information director at OCC, wrote on his Facebook page, “so if you’d like to be a part of this, we’d love to have you.”

John Altobelli guided OCC to 705 wins and four state championships and spearheaded the $2.1-million fund-raising effort to upgrade the school’s baseball facility in 2016, a renovation that included a new artificial playing surface, scoreboard, sound system, batter’s eye and batting cages.

