Another Cold Day Prompts Freeze Warnings, Possibility of Record Lows

A cold air mass put parts of Southern California into a deep freeze Tuesday morning and will likely stick around for at least one more night.

Some of the coldest temperatures were felt by residents in the Antelope Valley, where lows dropped into the teens overnight.

Forecasters predicted some cities could report record-breaking low temperatures Tuesday.

#RecordLow temps are forecast for tomorrow am for the following cities! If we get colder than the values below, the record has been broken! #Cawx

Current Records

Long Beach 37°F set in 1979

Camarillo AP 32°F set in 1979

Santa Barbara 32°F set in 2002

Paso Robles 23°F set in 1955 pic.twitter.com/h9S9xFBHZE — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 4, 2020

Hard freeze warnings for Lancaster and Palmdale are set to expire at 10 a.m. but will return as hard freeze watches from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are urged to provide pets and livestock with indoor shelter during these extremely cold evenings.

One man who recently moved to Southern California didn’t mind the cold. “I like this weather … It kinda reminds me of Texas,” Steve Wells told KTLA.

Freeze warnings are also set to expire Tuesday morning for parts of the Inland Empire.

Those warnings will return for areas including Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga at 10 p.m. and continue until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds are creating havoc around the region as well.

The gusty north winds will transition to a Santa Ana wind event impacting mainly Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through Wednesday. Expect gusts to 55 mph over the mountains and 45 mph over the valleys. Downed tree limbs and power lines are possible! #SoCal #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/LdvyGVlSdh — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 4, 2020

The strong north winds that downed several trees and knocked out power to thousands on Monday will transition into a Santa Ana wind event on Tuesday, the Weather Service tweeted.

Gusts around 40 mph are still expected for parts of the San Fernando Valley and the Inland Empire until wind advisories expire later Tuesday.

Warmer conditions are expected to return Thursday and Friday.