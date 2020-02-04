× Child Fleeing Coronavirus in China Is Hospitalized in Riverside County After Developing Fever

A child who arrived last week at March Air Reserve Base as part of a group of Americans fleeing the coronavirus in China has been hospitalized after developing a fever, while another traveler who arrived at LAX has been quarantined at the base, Riverside County officials said Tuesday.

The child, accompanied by a parent, was taken by ambulance to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center for testing and observation after developing a fever, according to a news release from county health officials.

The move was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the release stated.

The patient was among a group of 195 Americans being housed at the military base. All were placed under a 14-day federal quarantine last Friday, two days after the travelers landed.

At least six cases of novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in California, but so far none of them are tied to the passengers who were sent to the base after being evacuated from China amid the outbreak.

Meanwhile, a traveler who arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday has been placed under a federal quarantine and taken to the base, which is located in the Riverside area.

The individual had no symptoms of novel coronavirus, but “was moved to March out of an abundance of caution and because of their travel history,” according to the news release.

He or she will be quarantined through Thursday and isolated from the other American passengers.

Check back for updates on this developing story.