Nearly 14,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling for the Alhambra Unified School District to cancel classes until the coronavirus outbreak is under control. Currently no cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Alhambra. Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Fears: Thousands Sign Petition Urging Alhambra Schools to Cancel Classes
