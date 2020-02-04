× Delivery Truck Spills Dozens of Frozen Tuna in Downtown San Diego

San Diego police had to reel in a fishy situation after several dozen tuna fell from the back of a truck onto a street north of downtown San Diego early Tuesday morning.

The fish went flying about 5:45 a.m. at West Grape and India streets in the Little Italy neighborhood, Officer Billy Hernandez said. The truck was apparently headed up the hill on West Grape when the backdoor slid open and the tuna dropped out, leaving a line of fish several yards long down the street.

A caller reported that 60 to 80 large fish were partially blocking Grape Street, the officer said.

Officials had to close a lane of the street as workers scooped up the fish and tossed them back onto the truck. The cleanup was complete by 6:20 a.m.

