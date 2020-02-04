× In Lynwood, HBCUs Offer 381 on-the-Spot Admissions and Scholarships

Kameron Pryor, a senior at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, wants to go to college but figured his grades wouldn’t get him very far, at least in California. His 2.47 GPA is below the average at the University of California and California State University.

But Wiley College, a four-year, historically black liberal arts institution in Texas, showered him with assurances during a visit to his high school last week. All you need is a 2.0 GPA and high school diploma or equivalent, campus admissions counselor Olivia Johnston told him. And if you can nudge up to a 2.5 GPA, she added, you can apply for a scholarship.

“Hee haw!” the elated Kameron said, trying out a Texas twang.

“You got the campus spirit already!” Johnston replied with a grin.

