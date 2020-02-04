In Lynwood, HBCUs Offer 381 on-the-Spot Admissions and Scholarships

Posted 10:19 AM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:22AM, February 4, 2020
Lisa Fears-Hackett, manager of education programs at the National College Resources Foundation, congratulates Kaneisha Johnson on her acceptance into Paul Quinn College in Dallas in January 2020. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Lisa Fears-Hackett, manager of education programs at the National College Resources Foundation, congratulates Kaneisha Johnson on her acceptance into Paul Quinn College in Dallas in January 2020. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Kameron Pryor, a senior at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, wants to go to college but figured his grades wouldn’t get him very far, at least in California. His 2.47 GPA is below the average at the University of California and California State University.

But Wiley College, a four-year, historically black liberal arts institution in Texas, showered him with assurances during a visit to his high school last week. All you need is a 2.0 GPA and high school diploma or equivalent, campus admissions counselor Olivia Johnston told him. And if you can nudge up to a 2.5 GPA, she added, you can apply for a scholarship.

“Hee haw!” the elated Kameron said, trying out a Texas twang.

“You got the campus spirit already!” Johnston replied with a grin.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.