Kym Whitley Previews National Wear Red Day

Actress Kym Whitley joined us live with red fashions for Heart Health Month. The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red this Friday, February 7th on National Wear Red Day to help bring attention to heart disease and inspire others to take charge of their health. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women and Macy’s have teamed up again this year with a lifesaving message about four things you can do to fight heart disease:

1. Know your family history and health numbers like blood pressure, cholesterol and BMI to understand your risk.

2. Spend less time sitting and move more throughout the day.

3. Eat a wide variety of nutritious foods.

4. And make sure you’re getting enough sleep, managing stress and making meaningful connections with friends and family.

For more information on National Wear Red Day, you can visit their website or follow the American Heart Association on social media.