LAX Needs 500 Fake Passengers to Test Out New Airport Terminal

Feel like going to LAX and acting like an out-of-control passenger or a parent with kids in meltdown mode? Here’s your chance. Los Angeles International Airport is looking for 500 people to come to its newest concourse and behave badly, or sickly, or feebly. It’s all part of a readiness drill to make sure the upcoming Midfield Satellite Concourse will be safe and passenger-ready when it opens this summer.

It’s also the first time the airport will be performing what’s called a full Operation Readiness and Transition trial. People who volunteer will be asked to do what fliers do every day at LAX: Catch a flight. Sounds easy, right? Except you’ll be heading to a satellite terminal with 12 new gates that have never been used — and you may be part of planned obstacles along the way.

“We are going to write scenarios to check the processes that happen on a given day,” says L.A. World Airports strategic adviser Robert L. Gilbert. “With 150 to 300 people going through the … concourse, some will be in wheelchairs, some will be young people racing for the gate, some will be elderly.”

The test will be staged to ensure that emergency responders, airline and concessionaire staffers, and equipment workers know how to operate and navigate the $1.6-billion concourse that connects to the Tom Bradley International Terminal by way of a 1,000-foot tunnel. That means knowing what to do if the boarding bridge doesn’t operate properly, or a stalled plane blocks gates for incoming flights, or a passenger falls and breaks his or her leg in the tunnel, or someone’s child gets lost.

