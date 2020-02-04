Man Found Fatally Shot in Fullerton

Posted 10:45 PM, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 10:49PM, February 4, 2020
The area of Cameo Lane and Pearl Drive in Fullerton appears in an image from Google Maps.

A man died after a shooting in Fullerton on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired with a man down that came in around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Cameo Lane and Pearl Drive, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.

Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Radus.

The man was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

