Man Found Fatally Shot in Fullerton
A man died after a shooting in Fullerton on Tuesday evening, authorities said.
The Fullerton Police Department responded to a call of shots fired with a man down that came in around 5:50 p.m. in the area of Cameo Lane and Pearl Drive, Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said.
Police arrived to the scene and found an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Radus.
The man was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
33.870365 -117.924212