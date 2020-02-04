Oscar 2020 Predictions with Sam Rubin | The News Director’s Office

KTLA Entertainment reporter Sam Rubin is back to talk Oscars 2020! Jason, Bobby, and Sam go through each of the major categories and share who they think will take home the Academy Awards. They also talk about the crowded awards season, and how the previous awards shows may provide insight into what goes down Oscars night. KTLA’s coverage live from the red carpet begins Sunday, February 9th at 1pm.

