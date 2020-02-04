Oxnard Man, 19, Faces Murder Charge in Stabbing Death of Another Man

Prosecutors announced Tuesday they filed a murder charge against an Oxnard man accused of stabbing another man to death.

Librado Ruiz Rojo, 19, faces one count of murder including the special allegation that he used a knife to kill Carlos Alberto Murillo on Jan. 26, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim had been stabbed a number of times when officers found his body in the 3000 block of Sycamore Street shortly after 12:30 a.m., prosecutors said. Murillo, a resident of Port Hueneme, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Rojo appeared in court Tuesday but his arraignment was delayed until March 6, when he is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court. He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.