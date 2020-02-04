× Car Thief, His Mother Charged After Pursuit Ends With Him Hiding in Mom’s San Pedro Home: Prosecutors

A Long Beach man and his mother have been charged in connection with a high-speed police pursuit that ended with the man barricaded at his mother’s home in San Pedro, officials announced Tuesday.

Anthony Leon Hernandez, aka Jereme Cruz Hernandez, 34, faces one felony county of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly, one felony count of grant theft of an automobile and two misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Hernandez’s mother, Gina Lorraine Hernandez, aka Gina Loraine Muñoz, 52, faces one felony count of accessory after the fact.

Both the mother and son pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, officials said.

The younger Hernandez allegedly stole a Honda Civic in Long Beach around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 30, police said. The owner of the car noticed it being driven away from his home and immediately notified police, according to officials. An officer spotted the car soon after, and when Hernandez refused to stop, police pursued him into San Pedro, according to prosecutors.

Hernandez began driving around his mother’s house in the area of First Street and Cabrillo Avenue, while his mother allegedly stepped into the path of the police vehicles several times as they pursued her son, officials said.

He eventually jumped out of the moving car and ran into the home, according to police. Aerial video from Sky5 shows officers surrounding the home with their guns drawn and a K-9 unit at the scene.

After trying to get Hernandez to surrender for hours, officers entered the home and found him hidden in the attic, prosecutors said.

The pair is scheduled to return to court Feb. 11, according to the DA’s office.

33.770050 -118.193739