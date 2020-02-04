Tech-First Fashionable Activewear With Ultracor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-Founder of Ultracor Asha Kai joined us live with stylish looks from their tech-first activewear. Ultracor’s tech-first activewear brings together luxury, fashion, shapewear and performance to provide a one of a kind fit. Created with the finest technical fabrics and designed with patented engineering, the brand is redefining activewear with strong silhouettes, deep saturated colors and bold prints while merging the gap between fashion and functionality. For more information on Ultracor and to shop the looks seen in the segment, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @UltracorActive.