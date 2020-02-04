× Woman Found Dead in Dumpster After Man Spotted Dragging Body in El Monte: Officials

A woman was found dead after bystanders reported a man dragging her body toward dumpsters in El Monte Tuesday morning, officials said.

El Monte police officers found the victim inside a garbage bin when they responded to the 3300 block of Maxson Place around 10:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting in the investigation.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death remains unknown, authorities said.

The location where her body was found is just west of the Five Points Plaza and near several other businesses. Footage from the scene showed deputies searching an area with three large trash bins near industrial shops.

Homicide detectives were interviewing multiple witnesses, and a possible suspect was detained for questioning.

The investigation remained active Tuesday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.