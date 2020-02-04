× Woman Found Fatally Shot at Commerce Hotel

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot dead at a hotel in Commerce Tuesday.

Gunshots were heard inside the Travelodge at 7810 Telegraph Road around 4:45 p.m., said Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean.

Deputies who responded found a woman inside a room, suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She died at the scene, officials said.

Dean said the victim was a black woman who appeared to be in her early 20s.

Investigators believe she’d been staying at the Travelodge more than one night. However, they don’t think she’d been dead more than an hour before deputies found her body, the lieutenant said.

Detectives were at the scene Tuesday night, canvassing others staying at the hotel for witnesses and reviewing footage from the location’s surveillance cameras.

Dean did not say whether any suspects were being sought. No further details were available.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.