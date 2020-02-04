Watch Live: Trump Delivers State of the Union Address

Woman Killed, Man Injured in Thousand Oaks; Homicide Investigation Underway

The 900 block of Woodlawn Drive in Thousand Oaks is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A woman was killed and a man was injured in Thousand Oaks Tuesday in what authorities are calling a homicide.

Ventura County fire and sheriff’s officials received a call about a woman not breathing about 2:30 p.m. along the 900 block of Woodlawn Drive, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Hatlee told KTLA.

Responding deputies found a 66-year-old woman and a man suffering from injuries, Hatlee said without elaborating.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where the woman died.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, but it is unclear how the woman died and what kind of injuries the man was suffering from.

In a tweet about 4:20 p.m., sheriff’s officials said there are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public.

No further details about the incident have been released.

