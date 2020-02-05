× 18-Year-Old Killed in Gang-Related Shooting in Fullerton

An 18-year-old man died in a gang-related shooting in Fullerton Tuesday night, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Pearl Drive around 5:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired with a man down, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Police arrived to the scene and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, officials said. They transferred the victim to a local trauma center where he died, police said.

Detectives are investigating the incident and believe the shooting was gang related, police said Wednesday.

No additional information on the victim’s identity was available and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call the department at 714-738-6762.

33.870365 -117.924212