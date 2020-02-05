Amoeba Music Reveals Plans to Stay in Hollywood, Blocks Away From Current Store

Amoeba Music announced plans Wednesday for the store’s new location in Hollywood, expected to open later this year while its beloved spot at Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards gets razed for a new development.

The new shop will be at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Argyle Avenue, on the ground level of the El Centro apartment building. It’s just about half a mile from its current location, and next to other attractions like The Fonda and Pantages theaters.

Amoeba gave fans a preview of the space in a minute-long video featuring Tyler, The Creator.

It’ll be a bit smaller than the old shop, but still “a huge space that will house all the formats and goodies we carry now,” the store said on its website. “We will remain a Hollywood institution.”

The iconic Sunset and Cahuenga location, which became the city’s biggest record store when it opened in 2001, will get torn down to make way for a 26-story complex, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Amoeba expects to open its doors in the new spot sometime after Labor Day, which falls Sept. 7 this year. There will be a period during the move that they’ll have to close, but they aim to keep it as short as possible.

Much about how the retailer operates will stay the same. It will continue to host live shows, signings and meet-and-greets every week, buy used products and honor unredeemed store credit and gift certificates.

And — if like most Angelenos, you’re concerned about the parking situation — the store says the El Centro complex has an ample lot where you can get 75 minutes validated parking with any Amoeba purchase. A few short-term meters will also be available on Argyle for crate loading and unloading.

The new spot’s also across the street from the Hollywood/Vine Metro Red Line station with bus stops nearby.

