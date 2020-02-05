× Bail Set at $23.7 Million for Alleged Mastermind of Fresno Party Shooting That Left 4 Dead

A judge in central California has set a nearly $24-million bail for the alleged mastermind of a shooting at a football viewing party in Frenso that left four men dead.

The Fresno Bee reports 27-year-old Ger Lee was recently extradited to Fresno from Minnesota, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the Nov. 17 shooting.

Lee was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, but his attorney asked for the case to be continued until next week.

The judge agreed and set Lee’s bail at $23.7 million.

Billy Xiong, 25, Anthony Montes, 27, and Porge Kue, 26, have also each been charged with multiple counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and premeditated murder, the Fresno County district attorney’s office said.

Three other people suspected of acting as lookouts have also been charged charged in federal court with conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering.