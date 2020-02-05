Food and Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with a citrus inspired food and drink menu for your Oscar party with Sunkist. For the recipes featured in the segment, click here. For more information on Brandi, you can visit her website or follow her on social media @BrandiMilloy
Citrus Inspired Oscar Party Food & Drink Menu With Sunkist
