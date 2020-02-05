Citrus Inspired Oscar Party Food & Drink Menu With Sunkist

Posted 10:30 AM, February 5, 2020, by
Data pix.

Food and Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with a citrus inspired  food and drink menu for your Oscar party with Sunkist. For the recipes featured in the segment, click here. For more information on Brandi, you can visit her website or follow her on social media @BrandiMilloy

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.