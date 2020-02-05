BREAKING: Trump Acquitted of All Impeachment Charges in Senate Vote Mostly Along Party Lines

In-N-Out Burger Releases ‘Drink Cup Shoes’ Inspired by Logo

Posted 12:48 PM, February 5, 2020, by

In-N-Out’s instantly recognizable design for its takeout cups is now available on a pair of shoes.

The “Drink Cup Shoes” can be purchased for $64.95, the popular Southern California-based burger chain announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“They’ll go a lot farther than a box of chocolates. Available in his, hers and youth.,” the social media post stated.

The laceless sneakers are covered in the burger chain’s iconic palm tree print and feature removable red insoles, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego. In-N-Out’s logo is stamped on the heel.

Last February, In-N-Out filed for a trademark infringement lawsuit against Puma North America, which released their own sneakers that allegedly ripped off In-N-Out’s logo and colors, according to LAist .

