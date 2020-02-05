Josh Mankiewicz, Dateline Correspondent | Frank Buckley Interviews

Josh Mankiewicz is a correspondent on NBC’s Dateline, the network’s signature newsmagazine. Dateline is NBC’s longest-running prime-time program airing since 1992. Josh is celebrating 25 years with the program this year. Prior to NBC and Dateline, Josh was a correspondent on Fox Broadcasting’s newsmagazine show Front Page, and was a political reporter for KCAL-TV in Los Angeles and WCBS-TV in New York. He has also worked as a correspondent and producer for ABC News in the U.S. and overseas with assignments in Beirut, Israel, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

During this podcast, Josh discusses Dateline’s popular true crime reporting and reveals the process by which a Dateline program comes together. He also talks about his life and career and answers fan questions submitted to Frank on Twitter at @frankbuckleyTV and on Frank’s Facebook page.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”

More podcasts from KTLA: The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery