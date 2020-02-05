Missing Person Search Underway After Boat Is Found Empty in Lake Palmdale

Posted 10:56 AM, February 5, 2020
A portion of Lake Palmdale is seen in this image from Google Maps.

A search is underway in Lake Palmdale for a possible missing person after their empty boat was found floating in the water Wednesday morning.

Someone called in to make the report at 9:41 a.m. and emergency crews were on scene about 10 minutes later, A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving firefighters found the boat, but no one was inside, the spokesperson said.

No information regarding the age or gender of the missing person was released.

A search of the lake is underway, according to the spokesperson.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report. 

