Pacific Palisades Teen in Remission Raises Money to Tackle Cancer

High school football player Matt Fahn was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018, when he was 14 years old. Although he is now in remission, the Pacific Palisades teen is trying to help others battling the cancer by raising money to find a cure.

Fahn says his friends and neighbors were very supportive through his three months of chemotherapy and he wanted to make a video thanking them. His video went viral on Twitter with over two million views.

Major athletes and celebrities even responded with inspirational messages, he says, including Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots. His video also got the attention of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, who invited him to become a part of their youth fundraising program.

Last year, Fahn raised $17,000 for the society in three weeks and won their 'Teammate of the Year' award. This year, he has decided to run for 'Student of the Year' with a goal of raising $200,000 to support cancer patients.

He says he is now on a team reaching out to corporate sponsors and businesses, trying to reach his goal to help find a cure for blood cancer and to help support families of patients.

"I don't want it to be about me. A lot of people do it for recognition or for friends to say that's cool or just for [their] resume," Fahn said. "I want to make a difference."

He has until March 6 to reach his fundraising goal and is collecting donations on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society website.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 5, 2020.