Riverside Police Arrest Soccer Trainer Accused of Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

Riverside police said Wednesday officers have arrested a soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he was training.

Jordan Russell Cohen, 25, is accused of assaulting the teenager while he was working with a league or organization she was playing for, according to Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. It’s unclear which team or facility is involved.

Cohen was one of the trainers but not the head coach, Railsback said.

On Monday evening, officers arrested him on suspicion of sexual penetration of a person who is under 16 years of age, according to inmate records. He was taken into custody along Magnolia Avenue in the city of Riverside.

His arrest came two days after detectives started investigating the allegation he assaulted the victim in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside, according to police.

Investigators are asking any other potential victims to come forward. Railsback said police believe there could be others “based on the suspect’s statements to detectives” as well as the circumstances of the case.

“Usually, it’s pretty common when you have something like this,” Railsback said. “If it happened to one (victim), there may be someone else out there.”

Anyone with information can contact Detective Janet Ramos at 951-826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov. Detective Stacie Ontko can be reached at 951-353-7121 or sontko@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app and click on “Submit a Tip” while referencing report number 200003325.