San Diego to Pay $1.5 Million to 2 Men Jailed Under Controversial Gang Law

San Diego officials have agreed to a nearly $1.5-million payout for two men who spent several months in jail six years ago under a controversial gang conspiracy law.

The settlement, scheduled for City Council approval Tuesday, would compensate Rapper Brandon “Tiny Doo” Duncan and Aaron Harvey for emotional damages they allegedly suffered spending about seven months each in jail.

The two men filed a civil-rights lawsuit in federal court three years ago claiming that they were wrongfully incarcerated under the gang law and that San Diego police violated their 1st Amendment free-speech rights.

The $1.475-million settlement, which the council approved Dec. 10 in a session closed to the public, would be split evenly between the two men — $737,500 each.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.