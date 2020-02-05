Santa Ana Mother Missing for Days Found Safe in Valencia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Santa Ana mother of two who had been missing since Monday was found safe in Valencia, her husband told KTLA Wednesday.

Sulma Carrillo, 29, had returned from dropping off her daughter at school about 8 a.m. Monday when she told her mother she was going to walk back to the school for an assembly.

Video surveillance shows Carrillo walking near the intersection of South Baker Street and West Chestnut Avenue that morning. But she did not make it to the school, Vista Condor Global Academy, and did not return home that day, her husband, Roman Carrillo told KTLA.

He had previously said there was no reason for his wife not to return home. Sulma Carrillo was found safe at a mall in Valencia on Wednesday evening, her husband said. He added that he was going to pick her up.

It is unclear where Sulma Carrillo had been since Monday.